Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $200.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

