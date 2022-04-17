Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 310.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,865 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of RH worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

RH stock opened at $334.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. RH has a fifty-two week low of $313.85 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,548 shares of company stock valued at $136,773,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

