Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,571,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,047,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia stock opened at $199.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.47. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.15.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.