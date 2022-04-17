Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $688.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $739.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $838.82. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

