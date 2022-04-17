Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $15.20 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST opened at $381.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.16 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.