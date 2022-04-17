Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 252,879 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $2,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,105,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.55.

NYSE HUM opened at $460.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.03 and its 200-day moving average is $431.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

