Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $23.26 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 403.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,288 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of eBay worth $23,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

