Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $27.21 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $27,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,794 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

