Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after buying an additional 473,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in General Mills by 19.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after buying an additional 748,544 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $71.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

