Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ExlService worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $145.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.71. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $149.69.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

