Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 323.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $205.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $147.51 and a one year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

