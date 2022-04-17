Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 328.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,707 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $127.94.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

