Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Daqo New Energy worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,911,000 after buying an additional 222,643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,936,000 after buying an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after buying an additional 459,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 713,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

