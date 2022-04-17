Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $18.07 Million in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,488 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $128,500,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after purchasing an additional 425,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

FRC stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.