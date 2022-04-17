Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 874,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 129,885 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 678,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 501,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.12. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $171,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.