Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of StepStone Group worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

StepStone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.