Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 997,869 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

