Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 176,226 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176,226 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fortinet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $331.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.86 and a 200 day moving average of $321.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.78 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

