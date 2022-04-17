Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,172 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,416 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

