Lossless (LSS) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lossless (LSS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001721 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $31.69 million and $2.86 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.19 or 0.07546655 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,299.05 or 1.00265084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052331 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars.

