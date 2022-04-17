Lotto Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $10.85 million and $117.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

