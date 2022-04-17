Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the March 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of LVLU stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 72,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

