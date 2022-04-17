Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

LAZR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,901,008.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 155,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,200 and sold 463,105 shares worth $6,594,392. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 724,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,560,000 after acquiring an additional 271,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 997,078 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

