LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €765.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($831.52) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($891.30) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($913.04) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($848.91) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($739.13) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($847.83) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €778.08 ($845.74).

MC stock opened at €640.00 ($695.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €642.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €674.81. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

