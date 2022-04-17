LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €700.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €807.00 ($877.17) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($815.22) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($739.13) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($885.87) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($913.04) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €778.08 ($845.74).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €640.00 ($695.65) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €642.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €674.81. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

