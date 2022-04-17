Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,079. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.51 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

