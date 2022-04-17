Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,384. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average of $135.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

