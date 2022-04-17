Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 466,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corning by 50.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 201,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 67,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 9.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

