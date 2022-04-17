Mackay Shields LLC Grows Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $161.42. The stock had a trading volume of 569,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,587. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.34.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

