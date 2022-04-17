Mackay Shields LLC Has $10.20 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $132.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.24.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.