Mackay Shields LLC Has $15.34 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,741. The company has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

