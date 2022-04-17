Mackay Shields LLC Has $16.85 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $305,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $237.20. 3,909,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.83 and its 200-day moving average is $229.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.