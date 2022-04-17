Mackay Shields LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.58.

ODFL traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,909. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.09 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

