Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 10.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

