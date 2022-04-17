Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.60. 1,191,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.19. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $93.33. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

