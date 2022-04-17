Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.85. 3,014,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

