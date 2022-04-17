Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.00. 3,474,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.95 and its 200 day moving average is $201.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

