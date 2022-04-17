Mackay Shields LLC Sells 227 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.82. The stock had a trading volume of 263,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.