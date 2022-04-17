Mackay Shields LLC Sells 23,523 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,523 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $657,000.

NYSE:MAV traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 52,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,866. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

