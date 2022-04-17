Mackay Shields LLC Sells 295 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 342,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $13.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.33. The company had a trading volume of 495,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,913. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

