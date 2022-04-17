Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,606 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after acquiring an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,925,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,624. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

