Mackay Shields LLC Sells 376 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $11.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.78. The company had a trading volume of 432,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,412. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

