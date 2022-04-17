Mackay Shields LLC Sells 436 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 152.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in VeriSign by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,568 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $215.40. 590,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.53 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.