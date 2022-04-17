Mackay Shields LLC Sells 496 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,369. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

