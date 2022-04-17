Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $95.45. 1,357,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.