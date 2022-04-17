Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. 960,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $105.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

