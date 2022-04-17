Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

MRNA traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.49. 4,348,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,642,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.53. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $316,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,257.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,851,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

