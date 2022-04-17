Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.70. 317,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 125,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

