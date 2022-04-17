Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 800,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MAPIF remained flat at $$1.99 during trading hours on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

