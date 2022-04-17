Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

MOZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.48.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.81 million and a PE ratio of -92.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

